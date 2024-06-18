Bad Guy Bagels 501 E State Street
SHMEARS
BREAKFAST
- Egg, Cheddar Cheese
Simple yet delicious breakfast sandwich. Pick your favorite bagel to go with cheddar cheese & egg.$7.00
- Meat, Egg, Cheddar Cheese
A breakfast classic! Build your perfect breakfast sandwich. Choose your fave bagel and meat to pair with gooey cheddar cheese and perfectly cooked egg.$9.00
- Hot Mess
Bagel with your choice of shmear.$4.00
- Lox Sandwich
Smoked Salmon, Shmear, Onion, Tomato, Capers$13.00
- Pepper & Egg
Roasted peppers & onions with egg on a bagel of your choice.$7.00
- Hash Brown Patty$2.79
LUNCH
- Lunch Builder
Lunchmeat, Cheese, Choice of Veg, Choice of Condiments$9.00
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo between your favorite flavor of bagel. A crowd favorite!$8.00
- The Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo nestled in your favorite bagel choice.$10.00
- The Jailbird
A rebellious twist on a classic favorite. This sandwich features juicy cranberry chicken salad nestled between our signature bagel. Topped with crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a kick of cranberry sweetness, the Jailbird is a flavor-packed escape from the ordinary.$11.00
- Turkey Bacon Guac
Turkey, bacon, house made guacamole.$11.00
- The Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing$13.00
- The Cheese Pizza Bagel$5.00
LAVAZZA COFFEE/TEA
- Tea$3.85
- Espresso
- Brewed Coffee
- Latte
- Flavored Latte
- Cappuccino
- Macchiato
- Mocha
- Coffee Boxes - 3 Liter (8 12oz cups)
Take your next event up a notch by providing our catering coffee box filled with premium Italian roasted Lavazza coffee. The box is a convenient, portable solution for serving fresh, hot coffee at events, meetings, or gatherings. Typically designed to serve multiple people, these boxes are insulated to maintain the beverage's optimal temperature for several hours. You can always add on cups, lids, stirrers, sugar, and creamers, ensuring everything needed for a quick and easy coffee service. Catering coffee boxes are ideal for both small and large groups, providing a hassle-free way to offer quality coffee without the need for brewing on-site.$22.00
DRINKS
- Fresh OJ
Our house squeezed orange juice is to die for! Perfect refresher to a bagel sandwich.$7.99
- Apple Juice (Mott's)$1.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottled Soda (Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite)$3.50
- San Pellegrino Can$2.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$2.00
- IBC Rootbeer$3.00
- Prime Hydration$3.50
- Dr. Pepper Can$2.00
- Ginger Ale Canadian Dry Can$2.00
- Mountain Dew Can$2.00
- Monster Energy$3.50
- Pure Leaf Tea$3.00