Bad Guy Bagels 501 E State Street
*Shmears*
*Breakfast Sammies*
- Egg, Cheese Sandwich$7.00
- Meat, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$9.00
- Hot Mess$5.00
Bagel w/ Shmear
Bagel w/ Shmear
- Lox Sandwich$12.99
Smoked Salmon, Shmear, Onion, Tomato, Capers
Smoked Salmon, Shmear, Onion, Tomato, Capers
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$7.00
Roasted peppers & onions with egg.
Roasted peppers & onions with egg.
Hot Mess
Bagel w/ Shmear
Bagel Option
Required*
Please select 1
Shmear
Required*
Please select 1
Toasted or Steamed?
Required*
Please select 1
Veg Choice
On Side
Please select up to 1
*Lunch Sammies*
- Lunch Builder$8.00
Lunchmeat, Cheese, Choice of Veg, Choice of Condiments
Lunchmeat, Cheese, Choice of Veg, Choice of Condiments
- The Reuben$12.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing
- The Club$9.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- BLT$8.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- The Cheese Pizza Bagel$5.00
*Coffee/Tea*
*Drinks*
Bad Guy Bagels Location and Hours
(630) 800-3665
Open now • Closes at 2PM