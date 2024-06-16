Coffee Boxes - 3 Liter (8 12oz cups)

Take your next event up a notch by providing our catering coffee box filled with premium Italian roasted Lavazza coffee. The box is a convenient, portable solution for serving fresh, hot coffee at events, meetings, or gatherings. Typically designed to serve multiple people, these boxes are insulated to maintain the beverage's optimal temperature for several hours. You can always add on cups, lids, stirrers, sugar, and creamers, ensuring everything needed for a quick and easy coffee service. Catering coffee boxes are ideal for both small and large groups, providing a hassle-free way to offer quality coffee without the need for brewing on-site.