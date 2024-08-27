Bad Guy Bagels 501 E State Street
BAGELS
- 1/2 Dozen
Please select 8am as your pickup time when ordering ahead. This ensures your order ticket is printed early, allowing us to prepare it in advance and make sure we have all the bagels. The bagels will ready for you to pick up your order at any time during the day. If you want to order cream cheese and/or sandwiches, please place a separate order to have them freshly made at your preferred pickup time.$9.00
- Dozen
$17.38
- Single Bagel$2.75
SCHMEARS
BREAKFAST
- Sunrise
Simple yet delicious breakfast sandwich. Pick your favorite bagel to go with cheddar cheese & egg.$7.00
- Breakfast Builder
A breakfast classic! Build your perfect breakfast sandwich. Choose your fave bagel and meat to pair with gooey cheddar cheese and perfectly cooked egg.$9.00
- Hot Mess
Bagel with your choice of shmear.$4.00
- Lox Sandwich
Smoked Salmon, Shmear, Onion, Tomato, Capers$13.00
- Pepper & Egg
Roasted peppers & onions with egg on a bagel of your choice.$7.00
- Hash Brown Patty$2.79
- Bee Sting$11.00
LUNCH
- Lunch Builder
Lunchmeat, Cheese, Choice of Veg, Choice of Condiments$9.00
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo between your favorite flavor of bagel. A crowd favorite!$8.00
- The Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo nestled in your favorite bagel choice.$10.00
- The Jailbird
A rebellious twist on a classic favorite. This sandwich features juicy cranberry chicken salad nestled between our signature bagel. Topped with crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a kick of cranberry sweetness, the Jailbird is a flavor-packed escape from the ordinary.$11.00
- Turkey Bacon Guac
Turkey, bacon, house made guacamole.$11.00
- The Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing$13.00
- The Cheese Pizza Bagel$5.00
LAVAZZA COFFEE/TEA
- Tea$3.85
- Espresso
- Brewed Coffee
- Latte
- Flavored Latte
- Cappuccino
- Macchiato
- Mocha
- Coffee Boxes - 3 Liter (8 12oz cups)
Take your next event up a notch by providing our catering coffee box filled with premium Italian roasted Lavazza coffee. The box is a convenient, portable solution for serving fresh, hot coffee at events, meetings, or gatherings. Typically designed to serve multiple people, these boxes are insulated to maintain the beverage's optimal temperature for several hours. You can always add on cups, lids, stirrers, sugar, and creamers, ensuring everything needed for a quick and easy coffee service. Catering coffee boxes are ideal for both small and large groups, providing a hassle-free way to offer quality coffee without the need for brewing on-site.$22.00