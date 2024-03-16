Bagelicious!
Embrace the sinfully delicious bagels that make you want
to be a 'bad guy' every breakfast!
NY STYLE BAGELS ARE FINALLY HERE
FRESH BAKED BAGELS
We're bringing NY Style Bagels to the Tri City area! Fresh baked bagels are now available for daily delivery.
Our time-honored recipe blends artisanal craftsmanship with the perfect balance of chewy and crusty textures. Savor the delightful fusion of flavors as you bite into a history-rich bagel, reminiscent of New York's golden era.
Sign up for rewards
Reviews
Absolutely amazing! Delicious, crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside with difficult to find flavors like pumpernickel and egg! Communication and delivery was much faster than I expected. Also received some great tips for reheating to get the best tasting bagels!
We are SO excited to have a bagel shop in our community! Incredible bagels, great spread, and awesome customer service. We WILL be regulars!
Absolutely delicious! Best bagels in the Chicagoland area. It’s rare to find an actual authentic NY bagel shop. Perfectly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Do yourself a favor and check out this local small business.. you won’t be sorry.