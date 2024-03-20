Menu
*Bagels*
- 1/2 Dozen$9.00
- Dozen$17.38
- Bagel w/ Shmear$5.00
*Shmears*
- Plain Shmear
- Scallion Shmear
- Veggie Shmear
- Strawberry Shmear
- Cinnamon Raisin Walnut Shmear
- Nutella Shmear
- Lox Shmear
*Breakfast Sammies*
- Egg, Cheese Sandwich$7.00
- Meat, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$9.00
- Lox Sandwich$12.99
*Lunch Sammies*
- Lunch Builder
Lunchmeat, Cheese, Choice of Veg, Choice of Condiments$8.00
- The Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing$12.99
*Coffee/Tea*
- Brewed Coffee
- Tea$3.85
- Espresso
*Drinks*
- Fresh OJ$7.99
- Apple Juice (Mott's)$1.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Cold Pressed Juice (Namaste)$8.99
- Glass Bottled Soda$3.50
- San Pellegrino Can$2.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$2.00
- Mini Water$0.75
- Liquid Death Water$2.50
*Sides*
- Chips$1.85
- Pickle Spear$1.85
- Black & White Cookie$3.25
Bad Guy Bagels Location and Hours
(630) 800-3665
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7:30AM