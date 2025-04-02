alt text

Bad Guy Bagels Catering

Catering made easy!

Catering for breakfast

Dozen Bagel Catering Platter

Your choice of 12 bagels sliced in half or quartered, plated on a serving tray with your choice of 2 half pound cream cheese flavors.


Dozen Bagel Platter (Serves 12)
Catering for breakfast for events, offices and meetings

2 Dozen Bagel Catering Platter

Your choice of 24 bagels sliced in half or quartered, plated on a serving tray with your choice of 4 half pound cream cheese flavors. Be sure to purchase utensils if you'll need them.

2 Dozen Bagel Platter (Serves 24)
Catering breakfast sandwiches for events, offices and meetings

Classic Breakfast Tray

Includes 6 Classic Breakfast Sandwiches:


2 Sausage, egg, and cheddar

2 Bacon, egg, and cheddar

1 Ham, egg & cheddar

1 Egg & cheddar


Served cut in half.



Signature Breakfast Sandwich Tray
Image

Signature Breakfast Tray

Includes 6 Signature Breakfast Sandwiches:


1 Bee Sting

1 Inferno

1 Gruesome Twosome

1 Pepper & Egg

1 Eggstraordinary BLT

1 Lox & Loaded


Served cut in half.

Signature Breakfast Sandwich Tray
Catering lunch for events, offices and meetings

Classic Lunch Tray

Includes 6 Classic Lunch Sandwiches:


1 Ham

1 Turkey

1 Roast Beef

1 Corned Beef

1 Pastrami

1 BLT


Comes with cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Condiments (mayo & mustard) will be served in packets. Served cut in half.


Vegetarian option can be substituted upon request.

Classic Lunch Sandwich Tray
Catering lunch for offices, meetings and events

Signature Lunch Tray

Includes 6 Signature Lunch Sandwiches:


1 BLT

1 Club

1 Got Beef?

1 Reuben

1 Simply Pastrami

1 Jailbird


All signature sandwiches are made standard as stated on website.  Please refer to the lunch section on the menu to see all ingredients. Served cut in half.


Vegetarian option can be substituted upon request.

Signature Lunch Sandwich Tray
Image

Bagel Sandwich Boxed Lunch

Boxed lunches are perfect for when you want a well-rounded lunch. Each box comes with a bagel sandwich (cut in half), chips, and a cookie for desert.


Serves 6 people. Select from a variety of sandwiches.

Boxed Lunch
Catering lunch or breakfast for meetings, offices or events

Lox Platter

Includes 8 bagels, onion, tomatoes, capers, and a 1/2 pound container of plain & scallion schmear.  Served on a platter for assembly by guests.


Serves 6 people.

Lox Platter
Catering coffee box for offices, meeting and events

Coffee Box - 3 Liter (8 12oz cups)

Take your next event up a notch by providing our catering coffee box filled with premium Italian roasted Lavazza coffee.  Served in a 96 oz coffee box.

Lavazza Coffee Box
Catering fresh OJ for events, meetings and offices

1/2 Gallon Of Orange Juice

Freshly squeezed orange juice is a breakfast must have! Served in a 96 oz box.


Fresh OJ Box
Catering breakfast and lunch

Extra Shmear (1/2 lb Tub)

1/2 pound tub of our famous homemade cream cheese schmear.


Schmear
Catering breakfast and lunch

Black & White Cookies

Desert for 6 people with 6 NY style Black and White cookies.


Black & White Cookies