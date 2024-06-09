Bad Guy Bagels 501 E State Street
SHMEARS
BREAKFAST
- Egg, Cheddar Cheese
Simple yet delicious breakfast sandwich. Pick your favorite bagel to go with cheddar cheese & egg.$7.00
- Meat, Egg, Cheddar Cheese
A breakfast classic! Build your perfect breakfast sandwich. Choose your fave bagel and meat to pair with gooey cheddar cheese and perfectly cooked egg.$9.00
- Hot Mess
Bagel with your choice of shmear.$4.00
- Lox Sandwich
Smoked Salmon, Shmear, Onion, Tomato, Capers$13.00
- Pepper & Egg
Roasted peppers & onions with egg on a bagel of your choice.$7.00
- Hash Brown Patty$2.79
LUNCH
- Lunch Builder
Lunchmeat, Cheese, Choice of Veg, Choice of Condiments$9.00
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo between your favorite flavor of bagel. A crowd favorite!$8.00
- The Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo nestled in your favorite bagel choice.$10.00
- The Jailbird
A rebellious twist on a classic favorite. This sandwich features juicy cranberry chicken salad nestled between our signature bagel. Topped with crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a kick of cranberry sweetness, the Jailbird is a flavor-packed escape from the ordinary.$11.00
- Turkey Bacon Guac
Turkey, bacon, house made guacamole.$11.00
- The Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing$13.00
- The Cheese Pizza Bagel$5.00