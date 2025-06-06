BAGELS
1/2 Dozen
Please select 8am as your pickup time when ordering ahead. This ensures your order ticket is printed early, allowing us to prepare it in advance and make sure we have all the bagels. The bagels will ready for you to pick up your order at any time during the day. If you want to order cream cheese and/or sandwiches, please place a separate order to have them freshly made at your preferred pickup time.$9.00
Dozen
Please select 8am as your pickup time when ordering ahead. This ensures your order ticket is printed early, allowing us to prepare it in advance and make sure we have all the bagels. The bagels will ready for you to pick up your order at any time during the day. If you want to order cream cheese and/or sandwiches, please place a separate order to have them freshly made at your preferred pickup time.$18.00
Single Bagel$2.75
SCHMEARS
BREAKFAST
Sunrise
Simple yet delicious breakfast sandwich. Pick your favorite bagel to go with cheddar cheese & egg.$7.00
Breakfast Builder
A breakfast classic! Build your perfect breakfast sandwich. Choose your fave bagel and meat to pair with gooey cheddar cheese and perfectly cooked egg.$9.00
Hot Mess
Bagel with your choice of shmear.$4.50
Lox Sandwich
Smoked Salmon, Shmear, Onion, Tomato, Capers$15.00
Bee Sting$11.00
Gruesome Twosome$11.00
The Inferno$11.50
Taylor Pork Roll$9.00
Eggstraordinary BLT
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli$10.00
Porky & The Schmear$7.50
LUNCH
Lunch Builder
Lunchmeat, Cheese, Choice of Veg, Choice of Condiments$9.00
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo between your favorite flavor of bagel. A crowd favorite!$9.00
The Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo nestled in your favorite bagel choice.$11.00
The Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing$13.00
Got Beef?
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon Mustard, topped with our famous Bad Guy Sauce!$12.00
Twisted Italian$13.00
Green Goddess$10.00
Turkey Bacon Guac
Turkey, bacon, house made guacamole.$11.00
The Jailbird
A rebellious twist on a classic favorite. This sandwich features juicy cranberry chicken salad nestled between our signature bagel. Topped with crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a kick of cranberry sweetness, the Jailbird is a flavor-packed escape from the ordinary.$11.00
Cheese Pizza Bagel$5.00
Grilled Cheese$5.00
CATERING
Dozen Bagel Catering Platter (Serves 12)
Your choice of 12 bagels sliced in half or quartered, plated on a serving tray with your choice of 2 half pound cream cheese flavors.$40.00
2 Dozen Bagel Catering Platter (Serves 24)
Your choice of 24 bagels sliced in half or quartered, plated on a serving tray with your choice of 4 half pound cream cheese flavors.$80.00
1/2 lb tubs of Shmear
1/2 pound tub of our famous homemade cream cheese schmear.$6.00
Classic Breakfast Tray (Serves 6)
Includes 6 sandwiches 2 sausage, egg, and cheddar 2 Bacon, egg, and cheddar 1 ham, egg & cheddar 1 egg & cheddar We will make these with a combination of our 2 most popular bagels, plain and everything. In the notes, you can specify if there are special requests but we can not always guarantee we will be able to accommodate them this will depend on order size and lead time but we will do our best to make these requests happen for you. Served cut in half.$62.00
Signature Breakfast Tray (Serves 6)
Includes 6 Signature Breakfast Sandwiches: 1 Bee Sting 1 Inferno 1 Gruesome Twosome 1 Pepper & Egg 1 Eggstraordinary BLT 1 Taylor Pork Roll Served cut in half.$69.00
Lox Platter (Serves 6)
Includes 8 bagels, onion, tomatoes, capers, and a 1/2 pound container of plain & scallion schmear.$106.00
Classic Lunch Tray (Serves 6)
Another best selling platter - This one is perfect for brunch/lunch Filled with a selection of flavors to cater for meat lovers. Vegetarian option can be substituted upon request. 2 Ham 2 Turkey 2 Roast Beef Comes with cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Any requests or substitutions please leave a note. We will call you if we have any questions.$62.00
Signature Lunch Tray (Serves 6)
Includes 6 Signature Lunch Sandwiches: 1 BLT 1 Club 1 Got Beef? 1 Reuben 1 Taylor Pork Roll 1 Turkey Bacon Guac All signature sandwiches are made standard as stated on website. Please refer to the lunch section on the menu to see all ingredients. Served cut in half. Vegetarian option can be substituted upon request.$75.00
Bagel Sandwich Boxed Lunch
Boxed Lunches are perfect for when you want a well-rounded lunch. Each box comes with a bagel sandwich, chips, and a black and white cookie for desert, tyu541$12.00
Black and White Cookies for 6
Desert for 6 people with 6 NY style Black and White cookies.$25.00
Coffee Boxes - 3 Liter (8 12oz cups)
Take your next event up a notch by providing our catering coffee box filled with premium Italian roasted Lavazza coffee. The box is a convenient, portable solution for serving fresh, hot coffee at events, meetings, or gatherings. Typically designed to serve multiple people, these boxes are insulated to maintain the beverage's optimal temperature for several hours. You can always add on cups, lids, stirrers, sugar, and creamers, ensuring everything needed for a quick and easy coffee service. Catering coffee boxes are ideal for both small and large groups, providing a hassle-free way to offer quality coffee without the need for brewing on-site.$22.00
1/2 Gallon Of Orange Juice$24.00OUT OF STOCK
LAVAZZA COFFEE/TEA
Brewed Coffee$3.25
Cold Brew$4.75
Espresso$3.00
Cappuccino$5.00
Latte$5.50
Flavored Latte$6.00
Pot of Gold Latte
Butterscotch & vanilla flavor with milk of your choice topped with whip cream.$5.75
Irish Cream Latte
Irish Cream syrup (non-alcoholic of course) with milk of your choice topped with green whip cream. Hot or iced!$5.75OUT OF STOCK
Red Velvet Latte
Luxurious red velvet flavoring with the milk of your choice and topped with red velvet whipping cream!$5.75
Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Caramel Cream Cold Brew$5.25
Mocha$6.00
Tea$3.85